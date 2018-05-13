UPDATE: All lanes of I-24 have reopened.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours while crews cleaned up.

They reopened all lanes around 2:00 pm Sunday.

PREVIOUS STORY: A tractor-trailer overturned Sunday morning into the median of Interstate 24 south of Cummings Highway.

The crash resulted in both eastbound and westbound traffic being diverted off the interstate around the crash.

Traffic has backed up for miles in both directions.

Motorists should avoid the section of interstate if at all possible.