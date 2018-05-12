MIAMI (AP) - Freddie Freeman connected twice, Jose Bautista atoned for a costly error with his first homer of the season, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 Saturday night.



Atlanta broke a 5-all tie in the eighth inning, when Marlins relievers issued three consecutive walks - each on a 3-2 pitch, and the last two with the bases loaded.



Bautista, who joined the Braves on May 4, made his first error when he bobbled Brian Anderson's two-out grounder to third in the fifth. One run scored on the play, and Derek Dietrich followed with a three-run double to put Miami ahead 5-4.



All four runs in the inning were unearned, but Bautista tied the game leading off the next inning with the 332nd homer of his career.



Freeman hit a solo drive in the first and a two-run shot in the fifth, and he also walked and singled. Both home runs came off left-hander Jarlin Garcia, who gave up three homers for the second start in a row. He allowed five runs, four earned, in six innings.



Miami's bullpen was even shakier. In the eighth, Ender Inciarte walked on a 3-2 pitch - the 13th he saw - to load the bases against Drew Steckenrider (1-1). Tyler Flowers also walked to put Atlanta ahead, and Johan Camargo drew a walk from Junichi Tazawa to make the score 7-5.



Inciarte added a two-run homer in the ninth, his second.



BRAVES PITCHING



Five relievers shut out Miami over the final 4 1/3 innings. A.J. Minter (1-0) retired one batter in the seventh for his first career win.



Rookie Mike Soroka went 4 2/3 innings in his third start for the Braves and allowed five runs, but only one was earned. He struck out seven.



FREEMAN STATS



The multihomer game was Freeman's 13th, and his second this year. He had a career-high five hits Thursday against the Marlins and is now batting .331.



Both of Freeman's homers came with two out. This year the Braves have scored 102 runs with two out, most in the majors.



UP NEXT



Marlins opening day starter Jose Urena (0-5, 4.37 ERA) tries for the ninth time to earn his first victory when he faces LHP Sean Newcomb (3-1, 2.88 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

