A boy from Georgia has died after an incident in Fort Payne.

The Associated Press is reporting the boy was 14-year-old Josue Andres Lopez, of Rome, Georgia.

Multiple units responded after DeKalb County 911 received a call around 1:30 Saturday afternoon of a possible drowning near Martha's Falls at Little River Canyon National Park. They began searching for someone who went under the water but never resurfaced.

He was recovered downstream from where the incident occurred.