UPDATE: The family of the man who was hit and killed on a Chattanooga road spoke with Channel 3 on Sunday.

Police are still looking for the driver responsible for what happened on Ely Road on Saturday. The victim's family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"Somebody took my only son from me. My last child," Angela Ponder, the victim's mother said.

Mother's Day was tough for Angela Ponder. Her youngest child, Roderick Jones, Jr. or Roger, was hit and killed by a car.

"The worst thing I could picture went through my mind about my son. The worst scenarios that I could think of about him getting run over by a car and they took off like cowards," Ponder said.

Ponder said her son was playing pool at a nearby business. Like other times before, he was walking home to his mother's house.

The next day was supposed to be special.

"We'll never look at another Mother's Day the same ever again or any other holiday because we're always together no matter what," Shamica Jones, the victim's sister said.

Police describe the driver of the car as a black man with a short hair cut. They said the car is a mid 2000s model sedan that's either black or very dark and possibly a Hyundai.

Family members hope they find out who is responsible.

"I hope that whoever done it has the courage to stand up and be a man or a woman because right now we really don't know who it was and just come forth and take responsibility for their actions," Latrece Jones, the victim's sister said.

If you have any information about the crash, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

