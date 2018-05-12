News
$18 million worth of marijuana plants seized in northeast Georgia
This raid was based on citizen complaints of suspicious activity.
Saturday, May 12th 2018, 6:27 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 12th 2018, 6:27 pm EDT
More than 3,000 marijuana plants with a street value of $18 million were seized Friday in the small northeast Georgia town of Canon.
Police also arrested a man who was living in a house on the same property.
This is the second sophisticated marijuana grow operation that has been dismantled in Franklin County in the last two weeks, though police do not believe they are connected.
This raid was based on citizen complaints of suspicious activity.
Read more from WXIA's website.