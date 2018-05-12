LYONS, N.Y. (AP) - A fugitive who's wanted in North Carolina accidentally dialed 911 while he was in upstate New York, and he's now behind bars.

WHEC-TV in Rochester reports that deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's office arrested 53-year-old Jesse Graham on Friday night in Lyons, a town east of Rochester.

Graham reportedly is wanted in Mooresville, North Carolina, on several unspecified charges.