With temperatures this week well above average, there’s a lot of concern about the danger of hot cars.

The temperature inside a car can rise to 110 degrees within 10 minutes and 120 degrees in 20 minutes. The crack of a window, even by inches, is no match for the rising heat. This heat can be deadly, especially for children because their body temperatures rise five times faster than adults.

Normally, body temperature can be regulated, between 98 and 100 degrees, but once a person’s body temperature gets above a certain level (around 105 to 106 degrees), damage can be very rapid to the brain and other organs in the body. If the body temperature hits 107, it's usually fatal.

Young children have lower tolerances to heat when compared with adults. Children cannot tolerate heat in a vehicle because they’re literally trapped and developmentally, they can’t escape.

With the windows closed, the inside of the car is just like a greenhouse. Light from the sun comes in through the glass and is absorbed as heat on the seats, the dash. Glass doesn’t transmit that heat nearly as well as it transmits light, so energy pours into the car, and gets trapped. The only quick way for all that energy to escape is through the air.