UPDATE: The man killed in an ATV accident late Friday night in Marion County has been identified.

23-year-old Garret Bryant was ejected from a side-by-side ATV when it flipped. According to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett, Bryant died instantly.

Bryant's body has been taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

The driver of the ATV, a 19-year-old, was injured in the crash. The sheriff said his injuries are not serious.

Deputies were dispatched to the area around Pryor Ridge Road, near the Marion County/Grundy County line, around 10:30 CST Friday night.

