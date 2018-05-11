An SUV ran into a home in Ringgold on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Pine Grove Road around 2:45 p.m.

The Georgia State Patrol says the vehicle hit the front porch of the home.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Wilma Mount lives in the home and tells Channel 3, she was asleep when the crash happened. Mount says it sounded like an airplane.

"Woke up to this loud crashing sound, heard boards flying, hitting into the house and came outside and it was a mess," Mount says.

The GSP says no one was injured.