News
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launches new Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket
Friday, May 11th 2018, 4:00 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, May 11th 2018, 4:01 pm EDT
SpaceX will launch the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The satellite will be carried on the newest version of the Falcon 9 – Falcon 9 Block 5 – which is intended to be reused with limited refurbishment after each launch.
After deployment, the rocket’s first stage will attempt to land on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic.