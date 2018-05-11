The Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) announced Friday that Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has been named its 2018 Coach of the Year.



The TSWA is comprised of sports writers, editors and college sports information directors from throughout the state of Tennessee. Barnes will be honored during the annual TSWA Hall of Fame dinner and banquet at Cumberland University on Thursday, July 12.



This adds to the already long list of Coach of the Year honors Barnes has received after leading the Volunteers to a 26-9 record (third-most wins in program history), the 2018 SEC Championship, a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a year-end ranking of No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll.



A complete list of his 2017-18 honors follows: