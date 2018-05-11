Drivers on a busy Wisconsin interstate witnessed a scary moment after a pickup truck mowed down light poles atop an interstate lane barricade.

It happened last Friday afternoon on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee.

For some reason, the pickup truck driver lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck onto the concrete divider.

At one point, the truck knocks down two light poles, flipping them like matchsticks into oncoming traffic.

Six cars were struck by debris from the incident, but nobody was hurt.

It took crews about 90 minutes to clear the debris and open all lanes of the interstate.