(AP) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 325,000 older Jeep SUVs in North America to fix a suspension problem that could limit a driver's control of the vehicles.

The recall covers Liberty SUVs from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Fiat Chrysler says water can get into the rear lower control arms and cause rust and possibly cracks. That could hurt a driver's ability to control the SUVs and cause a crash. The company says it knows of one crash but no related injuries.

Dealers will replace the rear control arms at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to begin in June.

And under pressure from the U.S. government, Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 43,000 tiny Smart cars because the engines can catch fire.

The recall covers the Smart for two Cabrio and coupe cars in the U.S. from the 2008 and 2009 model years.

It comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in 2016. Mercedes says in government documents that an insulation mat can deform, deteriorate and loosen over time. That can allow it to touch hot exhaust system components and catch fire.

The government found 27 reports of engine fires in the cars with one injury.