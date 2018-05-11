The White House says lowering drug prices is next President Trump's agenda.

Mr. Trump is expected to announce a new program Friday that will offer free generics for low-income seniors, limits on out-of-pocket costs and other reforms to lower drug prices.

Democrats want Congress to authorize buying cheaper drugs from Canada.

The focus on medicine comes after President Trump announced he'll meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

"I think it's going to be a very big success, but my attitude is, and if it isn't, it isn't," the president said Thursday.

The administration is hailing the release of three detainees as a good sign that North Korea is ready to give up its nuclear weapons.

Critics, meanwhile, fear the U.S. is being played.