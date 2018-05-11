KNOXVILLE (AP) - A cybersecurity firm says "a specific attack" was among the likely reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

Sword & Shield Enterprise Security released a report Friday discussing how a Knox County elections website was disabled May 1. Officials have said no voting data was affected, but the site was down for an hour before technicians fixed the "denial of service" problem.

The report said a large increase in errors and overall traffic, and "a suspiciously large number of foreign countries accessing the Web site," were among the likely causes of the crash. The firm also reported "a specific attack on a Web site vulnerability was being performed."

The report does not say where the attack originated.