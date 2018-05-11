News
Bradley County burglar sought by deputies
During the break-in, cash and property were taken from the business.
A man captured in surveillance video breaking into a business in the northern part of Bradley
County is being sought by Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies.
They are asking for the public's help in identifying the person show in the video. If you recognize the person, you're asked to call the BCSO Crime Tip Line at (423) 728-7366 or send an anonymous tip via text message through the agency’s tip411 mobile app.
An anonymous tip can also be sent via text message to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office by texting the keyword BRADLEYSO and your message to 87411.