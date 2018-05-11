A man captured in surveillance video breaking into a business in the northern part of Bradley

County is being sought by Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies.

During the break-in, cash and property were taken from the business.

They are asking for the public's help in identifying the person show in the video. If you recognize the person, you're asked to call the BCSO Crime Tip Line at (423) 728-7366 or send an anonymous tip via text message through the agency’s tip411 mobile app.