Chattanooga's Fire and Police Pension Fund sues Wells Fargo
The police and fire fund board said in a statement that Wells Fargo may have "similarly harmed" other accounts in Chattanooga.
Friday, May 11th 2018, 8:11 am EDT by
Updated:
Friday, May 11th 2018, 11:05 am EDT
Chattanooga's Fire And Police Pension Fund is suing its trustee, Wells Fargo.
The fund claims the bank provided inaccurate information.
According to the lawsuit, the fund has uncovered what appears to be systemic nondisclosures, or incomplete disclosures, of revenue paid by third-parties to Wells Fargo for the fund.