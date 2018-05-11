News
REI opens Chattanooga store
This marks REI's third location in Tennessee, in addition to Brentwood and Knoxville.
Friday, May 11th 2018, 8:00 am EDT by
Updated:
Friday, May 11th 2018, 9:23 am EDT
REI Chattanooga is holding a soft opening on Friday, May 11 for their new store on Lifestyle Way near Hamilton Place Mall.
The hours on May 11 are 10 am to 4 pm.
Their Grand Opening Outside Social is set for May 18-20. Doors will be open at 10 am on Friday and Saturday, 11 am Sunday.
The co-op’s only Chattanooga location is in the Waterside development off of I-75 and Shallowford Road. It has 25,000 square feet.
