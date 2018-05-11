REI Chattanooga is holding a soft opening on Friday, May 11 for their new store on Lifestyle Way near Hamilton Place Mall.

The hours on May 11 are 10 am to 4 pm.

Their Grand Opening Outside Social is set for May 18-20. Doors will be open at 10 am on Friday and Saturday, 11 am Sunday.

The co-op’s only Chattanooga location is in the Waterside development off of I-75 and Shallowford Road. It has 25,000 square feet.