MOBILE, AL (AP) - Jurors will begin hearing arguments Friday against an Alabama physician accused of prescribing drugs that killed a rock guitarist in 2016.

Dr. Richard Snellgrove is accused of unlawful distribution of drugs and health care fraud in a case tied to the overdose death of 3 Doors Down guitarist Matthew Roberts.

An indictment alleges Snellgrove kept prescribing fentanyl and other drugs even though Snellgrove knew Roberts had been to rehab and was addicted.

The 38-year-old Roberts was found dead in a hotel near Milwaukee before a scheduled charity concert.

Jurors in Mobile are already selected for a federal trial which could last two weeks.

Snellgrove faces up to 240 years in prison and up to $2.8 million in fines if convicted.

Roberts' family is suing Snellgrove and others in a civil lawsuit.