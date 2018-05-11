Good Friday! After a round of decent storms Thursday we will clear out with heat and a tinge of humidity this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. In the Blue Ridge Mtns. there is a SLIGHT chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon.

The weekend looks warm but good for all the weekend events. Both Saturday and Sunday we will start each day in the upper 60s, and highs both afternoons will be in the low 90s. No rain is expected, and we should actually have mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

Next week we will start with highs in the low 90s Monday and a slight chance for a late shower. Tuesday we will have some scattered showers and reach the upper 80s. Wednesday through Friday we will have widespread showers and some thunderstorms each day with highs in the low to mid 80s. We are looking to pick up about 2" of rain the second half of next week. Long range models are showing some of that rain lingering into next weekend.

David Karnes

