Chattanooga police arrested six men in prostitution sting in East Lake on Wednesday.

Police say 18-year-old Jhony Eddy, 65-year-old Thomas Eugene Yarborough, 48-year-old Thomas Mon, 35-year-old Walfre Garcia Martinez, 64-year-old Dennis Terry, and 67-year-old William Harp are each charged with one count of patronizing prostitution.

Harp is also charged with indecent exposure.

Police say the Narcotics and Vice Units did a reverse prostitution sting at several addresses where complaints were received.

Patronizing prostitution is a Class A misdemeanor.