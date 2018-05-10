News
Six arrests made in East Lake prostitution sting
Police say the Narcotics and Vice Units did a reverse prostitution sting at several addresses in the East Lake area where complaints were received.
Thursday, May 10th 2018, 9:24 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 10th 2018, 10:03 pm EDT
Chattanooga police arrested six men in prostitution sting in East Lake on Wednesday.
Police say 18-year-old Jhony Eddy, 65-year-old Thomas Eugene Yarborough, 48-year-old Thomas Mon, 35-year-old Walfre Garcia Martinez, 64-year-old Dennis Terry, and 67-year-old William Harp are each charged with one count of patronizing prostitution.
Harp is also charged with indecent exposure.
Police say the Narcotics and Vice Units did a reverse prostitution sting at several addresses where complaints were received.
Patronizing prostitution is a Class A misdemeanor.
