2018 Spring Squirrel Season to Open May 12
NASHVILLE - Tennessee’s 2018 spring hunting season for gray, fox and red squirrels opens Saturday, May 12 and will continue through Sunday, June 10.
The daily bag limit is 10, the same for the fall/winter squirrel season, which is held from late August to the end of February.
There are five species of tree squirrels found in Tennessee. Two species, the southern flying squirrel and the northern flying squirrel, are not hunted. They are small, nocturnal and rarely seen.
