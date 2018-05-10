UPDATE: The man accused of exposing himself to children is now in the Hamilton County jail.

Thomas Justin Wooten, 35, was arrested in Dade County on Friday for for solicitation of a minor and indecent exposure.

Wooten was moved to the Hamilton County jail and booked on May 14.

Chattanooga police say Wooten is accused of exposing himself to children four times between March 17 to May 1.

Wooten is charged with two counts of soliciting a minor, two counts of indecent exposure, and one count of violation of sex offender registry.

Wooten is being held on a $30,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Dade County deputies arrested the man who is wanted in Chattanooga for exposing himself to children.

Sgt. Chad Payne, spokesman for the Dade County Sheriff's Office, says 35-year-old Thomas Justin Wooten, from Trenton, was arrested Friday for solicitation of a minor and indecent exposure.

Sgt. Payne says Wooten is wanted by Chattanooga police for exposing himself to children as they were playing outside on at least four different occasions from March 17 to May 1.

Records show Wooten was placed on the sex offender registry in February of 2012 for indecent exposure in South Carolina.

Wooten is currently being held in the Dade County jail, where he awaits extradition to Hamilton County.

Additional charges are expected to be filed in Hamilton County.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga police are asking for your help in finding a man accused of exposing himself to children while they're playing outside.

Police say the incident has been reported four times since March 17 to May 1, from the following locations: 2200 block of East 12th Street, 1200 block of Sholar Avenue, 3000 block of 13th Avenue, and the 100 block of Ochs Highway.

READ MORE | Chattanooga police looking for man accused of flashing children

All four incidents happened between the hours of 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

The suspect is a white male who is 20-40 years old with reddish hair. The suspect has been seen in a newer model black or dark blue truck, possibly a Chevy Z71 pick-up full bed 4-door or a Chevy king cab. Additional details reported include "4x4" in red somewhere along the side of the truck and a Georgia tag with possible damage on the rear of the bed.

Police are reminding parents and guardians to be vigilant and speak with children about the dangers of talking to strangers and to immediately contact police if you observe anything suspicious.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding any of these incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip to the Chattanooga PD mobile app.