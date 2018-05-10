The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s GBI Child Fatality Review Unit is releasing data on youth suicides in 2018. So far, eighteen children have reportedly taken their own lives in Georgia, which is the same number as this time in 2017. The majority of the suicides were committed by hanging, with firearms as the second most used method. Prevention of youth suicides will continue to be a priority of the Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel in partnership with Voices for Georgia’s Children, Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services.

Today, Director Vernon Keenan participated in the panel discussion, “How can we stop the youth suicide crisis?” The discussion was sponsored by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Voices for Georgia’s Children moderated the discussion as part of the 2018 Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. GBI, in partnership with Voices, has released a youth suicide prevention public service announcement to raise awareness.

The main goal of the Georgia Child Fatality Review program is to prevent child deaths in Georgia. The mission is to serve Georgia’s children by promoting more accurate identification and reporting of child fatalities, evaluating the prevalence and circumstances of both child abuse cases and child fatality investigations, and monitoring the implementation and impact of the statewide child injury prevention plan to prevent and reduce incidents of child abuse and fatalities in the state.