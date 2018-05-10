The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Walker County this evening.

It happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Maple Street in Rossville.

A picture sent to the Channel 3 newsroom shows a school bus and pickup truck are involved.

The GSP says the driver of the pickup has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and one student on the bus complained of some discomfort but did not go to the hospital.

The students have been picked up by another bus that will take them home.