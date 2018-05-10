The start-up scene in Chattanooga is growing as more companies are picking the Scenic City to start their own business.

Industry leaders say investors, quick Internet and the beauty of the outdoors have all helped bring the new businesses to our area.

Chattanooga's Innovation District is home to more than 600 start-up businesses, catching the eye of one of the most well-known entrepreneurs in the world.

Logistics operators at Bellhops in Chattanooga are busy coordinating moving services for more than 20 cities across the country.

President Cam Doody helped start the company about seven years ago.

"We started with two guys and a room and it's become a pretty large company here in town," he said.

The Bellhops team got its break when a local firm called the Lamp Post Group invested in the company, a move Doody credits to the company's success today.

"In order to have a thriving start up community, you need venture dollars, people who are willing to give to high risk, high reward opportunities," he added.

That's the message AOL Co-Founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case is traveling across the nation spreading as part of his Rise of the Rest tour.

He made a stop in Chattanooga on Thursday to learn more about the challenges entrepreneurs face outside of Silicon Valley, which is the place most start-ups call home.

"We want to level the playing field for everybody, everywhere so that everyone has a shot at the American dream everyone with an idea has an opportunity to turn that into a business," Case said.

With more jobs being created by start-up companies, Case said it's important to keep the momentum going.

Back at Bellhops, Doody agreed.

With the logistics team scheduling moving services over the Internet, he said it's important to introduce students to more technology in school.

"The supply for engineers is way lower than the demand so as long as we're fostering a continued interest and driving people to running code, I think we're going to be just fine," he said.