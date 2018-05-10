The Chattanooga sports community continues to react after the passing of beloved sports legend Stump Martin.

Former UTC Head Football Coach and current Richmond Head Coach Russ Huesman's relationship with Stump Martin dates back decades to when Russ played baseball for the Mocs and Stump was an assistant coach.

Huesman says they were able to reconnect during Huesman's eight years at UTC's football coach, "I really got to know him well, what a person, just that type of person and what he did for the community and the surrounding Chattanooga area, just incredible.

Huesman continued, "I just loved seeing him around, so energetic, I really got to know him well, what a pleasure. I don't know if there will be anyone like him in Chattanooga. He did so many things really well."