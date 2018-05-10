About 35,000 deep fryers sold nationally at ALDI stores are being recalled. The appliances' heating element can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard for users.

They were sold from February 2018 through March 2018 for about $15.

Three fryers have caught fire, according to reports.

The recall involves Ambiano branded mini deep fryers that were sold in two colors, brushed stainless steel and red.

The recalled deep fryers have a black lid and were sold with a metal food basket and measure about 9 inches wide by 10 inches high by 8 inches deep.

The units have Ambiano printed on the front. The barcode numbers listed below can be found on the bottom of the unit on the silver rating label.

Color/Model Barcode Number Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer 20072483 Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer 20072490