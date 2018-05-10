When I signed up to see what the app is all about, I was being approached by strangers within 2 minutes. The first question I was asked each time was whether I was a boy or a girl. When I responded that I was a boy the person I was connected with quickly left the chat.

I wanted to see what would happen if I said I was a girl. I was immediately approached, chatted up for a few seconds and invited to a private chatroom by someone who identified themselves as a 35 year old man who insisted I join him using a Kik account.

Speaking of Kik, it remains on this list and is the single most dangerous app for young children according to police departments, law enforcement and school groups. This anonymous chat app is generally preferred by middle school and elementary school students although it asks for proof that the user is above the age of 13. Kik messages are private and can be anonymous. It's been mentioned in many cases of cyberbullying, suicides, murders and abductions.

Ask.fm is another popular messaging app popular among the youngest teens and pre-teens. Users can ask questions anonymously of other users who can then answer anonymously. Common comment threads are about classmates who are criticized and ridiculed for weight, appearance and character.

Whisper first gained popularity on college campuses but is now used by kids of all ages. It is also an anonymous messaging app where users can post their most inner thoughts and others can respond. Whisper is location based so users can see threads posted by people in their own town and school. When you first sign into Whisper you have the option to add your school to see all posts and threads by classmates who are on the app.

Hidden locker apps are popular with kids and these allow them to hide text messages, photos, videos and anything else behind a secret code. These locker apps are most often disguised as calculator apps. The only way to see what is inside a locker is by entering a secret equation that is set up by the user. Enter, 5 x 250 for example, and the locker and its contents are revealed. These apps also have a 'dummy equation' in the event mom or dad asks to see inside a locker. The user can enter a different equation such as 4 x 250 which will reveal the contents of another locker, perhaps convincing mom and dad that nothing bad is being kept there.