MORRISTOWN, TN (AP) - Officials say police in East Tennessee have shot a man as they were trying to take him into custody on multiple warrants.

The Morristown Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that officers saw a man wanted on several warrants sitting in a car Thursday morning and attempted to arrest him. The statement says he tried to escape by ramming officers' vehicles with his own and an officer fired at him.

Morristown Police Department Assistant Chief Michelle Jones told the Citizen Tribune that no officers were injured. The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has agents responding to the scene.