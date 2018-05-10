On Thursday, May 17 at 11:30 am, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department will host the 2018 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony will honor deputies and police officers from Hamilton County killed in the line of duty.

The 2018 program will happen at the Law Enforcement Memorial on Market Street. The speaker will be retired U.S. Secret Service Agent, Mike Pearson. Agent Pearson is also a former Chattanooga Police officer.