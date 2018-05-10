Summer days can feel glorious after a long winter. Unfortunately, though, along with those hot and sunny days come mosquitos.

Naturally, many people strive to repel them as effectively as possible. And, often, they turn to citronella candles (like the Cutter Citro Guard). But, does citronella really work, or is it just hype? TODAY Home asked experts about how to repel mosquitoes to get to the bottom of it.

DO CITRONELLA CANDLES WORK?

Citronella is naturally occurring oil that repels insects. It is distilled from two types of grass, according to the National Pesticide Information Center. While it is currently approved as safe for humans and the environment by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, that doesn’t mean that it’s effective. And, because it is a “minimum risk pesticide” in terms of its effect on human health, it is exempt from EPA evaluation.

The oil is supposed to work by masking scents that are attractive to insects, according to the NPIC. However, the center notes that it hasn't found studies to demonstrate that this actually works. An article in the Malaria Journal from 2011 says that people have been using plants to drive away mosquitoes as far back as the Greeks and Romans, and citronella is now “one of the most widely used natural repellents on the market.”

The article explains that products with a citronella base are only effective as a mosquito repellent for about two hours, because the oils rapidly evaporate. It also says that products like candles help by continuously evaporating the oil, but the authors note that field studies show using candles only reduces mosquito bites by about half and concludes “...for the time-being, travelers to disease endemic areas should not be recommended citronella-based repellents.”

“Citronella oil is repellent to mosquitoes to a degree, but the amount being put out by a candle isn't going to be very effective,” Eric Hoffer, president of Hoffer Pest, told TODAY Home. “In most cases, a citronella candle is only going to contain a five percent concentration of citronella or less."

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not include citronella products on its list of recommended mosquito repellents.

NATURAL MOSQUITO REPELLENT ALTERNATIVES

Products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus, which comes from the gum eucalyptus tree, are a lot more effective than citronella, Hoffer said. “People who use botanical repellents should be aware that they're less effective and will need to be reapplied often, but 30 percent oil of lemon eucalyptus is usually a sufficient concentration to keep mosquitoes away for a few hours at a time," he added. And, the CDC includes it on their list of recommended mosquito repellents.

Here are seven products to try as a mosquito repellent instead of the traditional citronella candle or torch:

TRY USING AN ELECTRIC FAN

If all else fails, Hoffer said to pull out an electric fan for the patio.