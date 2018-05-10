CHARLOTTE, NC (WCNC) -- A Charlotte family was reunited with its dog six years after she disappeared.

The Garay family first brought Lilly home 11 years ago. "This is the shampoo we got for Lilly when we bought her; I still have this bottle."

They pampered the doodle mix for a few years until she wandered off one day. "I was searching for her but never found her," said Jackie Garay.