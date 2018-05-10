This week, the inspectors discussed with restaurants the E coli scare with romaine lettuce, making sure that the safety of the lettuce is secure and that they do not purchase romaine.

There were a few areas for improvement with several restaurants.

China Buffet at 321 Browns Ferry Road scored a 78. The inspector found that foods in the walk-in cooler were not properly marked with the date. There was no thermometer in the freezer. The inspection report noted that there were no paper towels provided at the hand sink, and water was not draining from a hand basin fixture.

Sing it or Wing it on Market Street scored an 82, but that was adjusted after a follow-up inspection to a 97. The inspector noted in their report that there was debris on the equipment and the walls along with the floor needed some repair. Non-food contact surfaces were dirty. Food was stored on the floor in dry storage and in the walk-in cooler, plus a cigarette was found in the cooler. The inspector found that there were no labels on the spray bottles of cleaners, and the sanitizer buckets were not at the correct level. Again, these issues have been corrected. The inspector did note that employees had great glove use.

The Hardees on Browns Ferry Road scored an 85. Several areas needed to be cleaned up – the triple wash area and the floors of the walk-in freezer. The inspector found that in-use utensils were being stored in standing water. Employees’ beverages did not have lids and they were on working surfaces. Food debris was also found on clean dishes and utensils. The employee in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety during the inspection.

The Rock Fitness Center in Ringgold scored a 75. The main entrance door was not self-latching. A new door has been ordered, until then the pool is only accessible through a locker room. The deck had stains and was not clean, it needs to be refinished or repainted. There are some adjustments to be made to pool risk signs because they are not currently in compliance with the new code. A step for the pool ladder is not in good repair and is a safety hazard.

The Applebee's on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton scored 82. All the cloth buckets were without sanitizer. Several bags and pans of pasta were out of date. Employees must discard out-of-date food. There are onions on the floor. Food must be stored 6 inches up off the floor. Wiping cloths were stored on the counters, but they should be stored in sanitizer when not in use.

Hamilton County

100 Totto Sushi & Grill Bar, 330 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga

99 Foodworks Bar, 205 Manufacturers Rd., Chattanooga

92 New China Buffet & Grill, 3450 Cumming Hwy, Chattanooga

94 OPA, 249 River St, Chattanooga

98 Cashew LLC, 149 River St, Chattanooga (follow up, adjusted)

98 Sonic Drive-In, 6915 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga

82 Sing It Or Wing It Bar & Grill, 412 Market St., STE 101, Chattanooga

100 Brown Acres Golf Club, 406 Brown Rd, Chattanooga

100 Daisy Head Start/PCC Center, 9531 W.Ridgetrail Rd., Soddy Daisy

97 Sonic Drive Inn Dayton Pike LLC, 8642 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy

99 Home Town Inn, 222 W. Sequoyah Access Rd, Soddy Daisy

91 Ivy Academy Cafeteria, 8520 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy

95 Scottie's Diner, 8855 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy

99 Childcare Network, 6501 Middle Valley Rd., Hixson

97 Cracker Barrel #29, 1460 N Mack Smith Rd., East Ridge

97 Apron String Catering, Cummings Hwy

94 Mr. T’s Pizza, Tennessee Avenue

93 Pinkberry, Chestnut Street

98 Margo Island, Dodds Ave

98 Baylor School Student Center, Baylor Road

98 Baylor School Cafeteria, Baylor Road

92 58 Teriyaki Grill, Hwy 58 (follow up adjusted)

98 Hair of the Dog, Market St

98 Crossroads Café, Austin St

87 Cloud Nine, 5600 Brainerd Road,

93 McDonalds, 117 E 3 rd St (98 adjusted)

St (98 adjusted) 97 Children’s Network, E 3 rd St

St 97 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, Brainerd Rd (follow up, adjusted)

91 Seoul Restaurant, Perimeter Drive

99 Burger King, Lee Hwy

98 Sonic, 6915 Shallowford Drive

100 Brown Acres, 406 Brown Rd

100 Alhambra, 1000 Albamra Road

93 Little Caesars, 7601 E Brainerd Rd (adjusted 98)

88 Red Sauce, 14 Kent St

96 Food Works, 205 Manufacturers Rd (followed up, adjusted to 98)

98 Fazolis, 2332 Shallowford Rd (followed up, adjusted)

92 New China Buffet & Grill, 3450 Cummings Hwy (follow up; adjusted)

100 Chew Chew Chattanooga, Chamberlain Ave

87 Cloud Nine, 5600 Brainerd Rd

85 Hardee’s, Browns Ferry Rd

100 Firehouse Subs, E Brainerd Rd

97 Molcajete, Perimeter Drive (adjusted to 100)

98 Molcajete (Bar), Perimeter Drive

99 Teriyaki of Japan, Ringgold Rd

100 Mayan Kitchen, Broad SSt

100 The Chattanoogan (Theater Pantry), Broad St

100 Calamansi Café, Reggie White Blvd

89 Sonic, 3222 Cummings Hwy (adjusted to 94)

97 Cracker Barrel, N Mack Smith Rd

97 Portofinos, Ringgold Rd

87 Mike’s Smokehouse (adjusted to 92(

92 Kochs Bakery, S Broad St

96 Wendy’s, Dayton Pike

100 Pizzeria Cortile (follow up adjusted)

Catoosa County

75 The Rock Fitness Center, 2630 Pine Grove Rd, Ringgold

63 Waffle House (HWY 151) 554, 5411 Highway 151, Ringgold

100 Mumdee's #2, 3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone

87 Arby's, 2392 LaFayette Rd, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Fire House Subs, 882 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Mumdee's #3, 124 3rd St, Flintstone

Dade County

86 Lalito's Mexican Restaurant Inc., 42 Court St, Trenton

90 Los Amigos II, 12553 N Main St FRNT, Trenton

Murray County

90 Subway --Eton, 79 Highway 286 D, Eton

99 Creme Hut, 700 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

91 Subway --Chatsworth, 401 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

Walker County

87 Domino's Pizza 8868, 110 Cove Rd, Chickamauga

82 McDonald's- Chickamauga, 106 LaFayette Rd, Chickamauga

86 Roper- Five Star Food Service, 1507 Broomtown Rd, LaFayette

100 Heritage Health @ Shepard Hills, 800 Patterson Rd, Lafayette

100 Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwhich Shop, 1109 N Main St, LaFayette

89 Krystal, 2354 N Main St, LaFayette

100 Los Guerrero's, 1103 N Main St, LaFayette

Whitfield County