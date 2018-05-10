Inspectors address romaine lettuce E. Coli scare with restaurants during their rounds
This week, the inspectors discussed with restaurants the E coli scare with romaine lettuce, making sure that the safety of the lettuce is secure and that they do not purchase romaine.
There were a few areas for improvement with several restaurants.
China Buffet at 321 Browns Ferry Road scored a 78. The inspector found that foods in the walk-in cooler were not properly marked with the date. There was no thermometer in the freezer. The inspection report noted that there were no paper towels provided at the hand sink, and water was not draining from a hand basin fixture.
Sing it or Wing it on Market Street scored an 82, but that was adjusted after a follow-up inspection to a 97. The inspector noted in their report that there was debris on the equipment and the walls along with the floor needed some repair. Non-food contact surfaces were dirty. Food was stored on the floor in dry storage and in the walk-in cooler, plus a cigarette was found in the cooler. The inspector found that there were no labels on the spray bottles of cleaners, and the sanitizer buckets were not at the correct level. Again, these issues have been corrected. The inspector did note that employees had great glove use.
The Hardees on Browns Ferry Road scored an 85. Several areas needed to be cleaned up – the triple wash area and the floors of the walk-in freezer. The inspector found that in-use utensils were being stored in standing water. Employees’ beverages did not have lids and they were on working surfaces. Food debris was also found on clean dishes and utensils. The employee in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety during the inspection.
The Rock Fitness Center in Ringgold scored a 75. The main entrance door was not self-latching. A new door has been ordered, until then the pool is only accessible through a locker room. The deck had stains and was not clean, it needs to be refinished or repainted. There are some adjustments to be made to pool risk signs because they are not currently in compliance with the new code. A step for the pool ladder is not in good repair and is a safety hazard.
The Applebee's on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton scored 82. All the cloth buckets were without sanitizer. Several bags and pans of pasta were out of date. Employees must discard out-of-date food. There are onions on the floor. Food must be stored 6 inches up off the floor. Wiping cloths were stored on the counters, but they should be stored in sanitizer when not in use.
Hamilton County
- 100 Totto Sushi & Grill Bar, 330 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga
- 99 Foodworks Bar, 205 Manufacturers Rd., Chattanooga
- 92 New China Buffet & Grill, 3450 Cumming Hwy, Chattanooga
- 94 OPA, 249 River St, Chattanooga
- 98 Cashew LLC, 149 River St, Chattanooga (follow up, adjusted)
- 98 Sonic Drive-In, 6915 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga
- 82 Sing It Or Wing It Bar & Grill, 412 Market St., STE 101, Chattanooga
- 100 Brown Acres Golf Club, 406 Brown Rd, Chattanooga
- 100 Daisy Head Start/PCC Center, 9531 W.Ridgetrail Rd., Soddy Daisy
- 97 Sonic Drive Inn Dayton Pike LLC, 8642 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy
- 99 Home Town Inn, 222 W. Sequoyah Access Rd, Soddy Daisy
- 91 Ivy Academy Cafeteria, 8520 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy
- 95 Scottie's Diner, 8855 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy
- 99 Childcare Network, 6501 Middle Valley Rd., Hixson
- 97 Cracker Barrel #29, 1460 N Mack Smith Rd., East Ridge
- 97 Apron String Catering, Cummings Hwy
- 94 Mr. T’s Pizza, Tennessee Avenue
- 93 Pinkberry, Chestnut Street
- 98 Margo Island, Dodds Ave
- 98 Baylor School Student Center, Baylor Road
- 98 Baylor School Cafeteria, Baylor Road
- 92 58 Teriyaki Grill, Hwy 58 (follow up adjusted)
- 98 Hair of the Dog, Market St
- 98 Crossroads Café, Austin St
- 87 Cloud Nine, 5600 Brainerd Road,
- 93 McDonalds, 117 E 3rd St (98 adjusted)
- 97 Children’s Network, E 3rd St
- 97 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, Brainerd Rd (follow up, adjusted)
- 91 Seoul Restaurant, Perimeter Drive
- 99 Burger King, Lee Hwy
- 98 Sonic, 6915 Shallowford Drive
- 100 Brown Acres, 406 Brown Rd
- 100 Alhambra, 1000 Albamra Road
- 93 Little Caesars, 7601 E Brainerd Rd (adjusted 98)
- 88 Red Sauce, 14 Kent St
- 96 Food Works, 205 Manufacturers Rd (followed up, adjusted to 98)
- 98 Fazolis, 2332 Shallowford Rd (followed up, adjusted)
- 92 New China Buffet & Grill, 3450 Cummings Hwy (follow up; adjusted)
- 100 Chew Chew Chattanooga, Chamberlain Ave
- 87 Cloud Nine, 5600 Brainerd Rd
- 85 Hardee’s, Browns Ferry Rd
- 100 Firehouse Subs, E Brainerd Rd
- 97 Molcajete, Perimeter Drive (adjusted to 100)
- 98 Molcajete (Bar), Perimeter Drive
- 99 Teriyaki of Japan, Ringgold Rd
- 100 Mayan Kitchen, Broad SSt
- 100 The Chattanoogan (Theater Pantry), Broad St
- 100 Calamansi Café, Reggie White Blvd
- 89 Sonic, 3222 Cummings Hwy (adjusted to 94)
- 97 Cracker Barrel, N Mack Smith Rd
- 97 Portofinos, Ringgold Rd
- 87 Mike’s Smokehouse (adjusted to 92(
- 92 Kochs Bakery, S Broad St
- 96 Wendy’s, Dayton Pike
- 100 Pizzeria Cortile (follow up adjusted)
Catoosa County
- 75 The Rock Fitness Center, 2630 Pine Grove Rd, Ringgold
- 63 Waffle House (HWY 151) 554, 5411 Highway 151, Ringgold
- 100 Mumdee's #2, 3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone
- 87 Arby's, 2392 LaFayette Rd, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Fire House Subs, 882 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Mumdee's #3, 124 3rd St, Flintstone
Dade County
- 86 Lalito's Mexican Restaurant Inc., 42 Court St, Trenton
- 90 Los Amigos II, 12553 N Main St FRNT, Trenton
Murray County
- 90 Subway --Eton, 79 Highway 286 D, Eton
- 99 Creme Hut, 700 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 91 Subway --Chatsworth, 401 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 87 Domino's Pizza 8868, 110 Cove Rd, Chickamauga
- 82 McDonald's- Chickamauga, 106 LaFayette Rd, Chickamauga
- 86 Roper- Five Star Food Service, 1507 Broomtown Rd, LaFayette
- 100 Heritage Health @ Shepard Hills, 800 Patterson Rd, Lafayette
- 100 Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwhich Shop, 1109 N Main St, LaFayette
- 89 Krystal, 2354 N Main St, LaFayette
- 100 Los Guerrero's, 1103 N Main St, LaFayette
Whitfield County
- 100 Brookwood School, 501 Central Ave, Dalton
- 91 Westside Middle School, 580 LaFayette Rd, Rocky Face
- Westside Elementary School, 1815 Utility Rd, Rocky Face
- 100 Park Creek School, 1500 Hale Brown Dr, Dalton
- 96 Wood Dale Health Center, 1102 Burleyson Dr, Dalton
- 100 Roan Street School, 1116 Roan St, Dalton
- 99 Subway #10742, 1281 Gleenwood Ave, Dalton
- 99 La Quinta Inn & Suites, 715 College Dr, Dalton
- 91 Morris Innovative High School, 104 Fort Hill TER, Dalton
- 82 Applebee's, 1322 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 100 Eastbrook Middle School, 1382 Eastbrook Rd SE, Dalton
- 97 McDonald's #6393, 1523 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 100 Tunnel Hill Elementary School, 203 E School St, Tunnel Hill
- 96 Westwood School, 708 Trammel St, Dalton
- 93 KFC #256, 1519 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 79 Los Pablos #2, 2204 Chattanooga Rd, Dalton
- 100 Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 285 Cedar Ridge Rd, Dalton
- 96 Econo Lodge-Dalton, 1507 N Tibbs Rd, Dalton