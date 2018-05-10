News
Ringgold and Heritage advance to GHSA Semifinals
Ringgold and Heritage both swept their quarterfinal games on Wednesday to advance to the GHSA State Baseball Semifinals next week.
Thursday, May 10th 2018, 12:03 am EDT
AAA Quarterfinal:
Ringgold 3, Appling Co. 2
Ringgold 8, Appling Co. 0
AAA Quarterfinal:
Heritage 6, West Laurens 0
Heritage 6, West Laurens 1