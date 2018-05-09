Wednesday, desperate families attended a free event in hopes of finding their missing loved ones.

The National Missing & Unidentified Persons System helps collect information used to locate missing individuals. Event organizers say if they can help one it's worth it.

Hassan Lee went missing this past New Year’s Eve. His family is still looking for him five months later.

“I just miss him every day. He was a good brother and a good uncle to my children and I just still hear his voice,” said Erika Kilgore, sister of Hassan Lee.

Erika Kilgore says when her brother first went missing, her family posted a flyer throughout the community and on social media in hopes of finding him.

“Hassan is a black male. He weighs about 190 pounds. He's about 6'1", light-skinned, bald head, pretty hazel eyes,” said Kilgore.

To help find her brother, Kilgore provided a DNA sample, medical records, and the most recent photo she had of Hassan.

Amy Dobbs with NAMUS, National Missing & Unidentified Persons System, says this information is crucial.

“The more a family can provide us the better we're going to be able to enhance that case,” said Amy Dobbs, regional program specialist with NAMUS.

Dobbs says once the evidence has been submitted to the database it could take a few months before a match is made.

Kilgore says no matter how long it will take, her family wants answers.

“We can all be at peace knowing where he is. We don't know anything," Kilgore said. "Is he alive or did something happen."