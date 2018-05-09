News
Man saves East Brainerd home from fire
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was in a crawlspace of the home.
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 10:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 10:38 pm EDT
A man was able to save his East Brainerd home from a fire on Wednesday night.
It happened in the Mountain Shadow subdivision just before 8:45 p.m.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was in a crawlspace of the home.
The homeowner was able to put out the flames using an extinguisher.
Firefighters responded to the scene, where they made sure the fire was out and ventilated the home.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with the WRCB app for the latest local headlines.