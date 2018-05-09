A Chattanooga tearoom has added a new item to its menu to honor the upcoming royal nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Polly Claire’s is selling the royal wedding tea.

It's described as a rare, international blend of red and black tea from countries where Princess Diana began her charity work and Prince Harry continued it.

Rashelle Stafford owns Polly Claire's.

“I think this is my favorite tea and I have my favorites. I don’t deviate but this tea has just really knocked everyone’s socks off. Everyone is very excited about this tea,” said Stafford.

She says the tea is selling fast.

"I ordered 50 pounds in the very beginning. We thought we would feature it for two weeks and in just eight days we sold out of 50 pounds of tea and we sell it by the ounce so that's a lot of tea," said Stafford.

The British-inspired tearoom is located on Adamson Circle, formerly known as the historic Dent House. The home was built in the mid 1800’s and it operated for many years as an orphanage.

Stafford opened the tearoom nearly two years ago and named it after her two daughters.

Stafford used to live in London just two miles from Buckingham Palace and has always loved tea.

She still keeps up with the royal family and says she’ll be watching the royal affair on May 19th.

“It's fun to celebrate with another country and see something fun happening. It's like a distant relative doing something fun so it is nice to have people come in and celebrate the royal wedding and just celebrate having tea,” said Stafford.