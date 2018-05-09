Lafayette police are hoping you can identify a man who was caught on camera committing a theft a local laundromat last week.

It happened on May 3, at Suds-N-Shine on North Main Street.

Police say the suspect stole surveillance cameras from the business.

If you have any information about this case, click here to send a private message or call Detective Owens at 706-639-1540.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.