News
Man wanted for stealing surveillance cams from Lafayette laundromat
It happened on May 3, at Suds-N-Shine on North Main Street.
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 5:02 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 5:16 pm EDT
Lafayette police are hoping you can identify a man who was caught on camera committing a theft a local laundromat last week.
It happened on May 3, at Suds-N-Shine on North Main Street.
Police say the suspect stole surveillance cameras from the business.
If you have any information about this case, click here to send a private message or call Detective Owens at 706-639-1540.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.