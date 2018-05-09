The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

The sheriff's office says 75-year-old Milton Scroggins was last seen at his home on May 3.

The sheriff's office says Milton may have traveled out west to visit relatives.

Scroggins was driving a silver 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with a Georgia license plate that reads "RJM0665."

If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Daniel Thacker at 706-935-2424.