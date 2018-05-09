*** THIS CONTEST HAS ENDED ***

WRCB “Stomp” Facebook Giveaway CONTEST RULES

SARKES TARZIAN, INC.

How to Enter the Contest :

• The “WRCB ‘Stomp Facebook Giveaway’ CONTEST” is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 4:00AM and end on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 3:00PM.

• To participate and enter the contest, go to WRCBtv.com, the WRCB Mobile News App or the WRCB Facebook page to access the online contest entry page and online entry form. Complete the online entry form with your name, email address, zip code, date of birth, and phone number in the provided area and click submit. Contest can be entered once per day. No mechanically reproduced types of entries will be accepted. Entries are providing information to WRCB not Facebook.

• No purchase is necessary to enter. The contest is void where prohibited. WRCB is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected entries, printing errors, server unavailability, computer or any other electronic malfunction. By entering this contest, each entrant completely releases Facebook, Inc. and facebook.com from any and all liability.

Eligibility Restrictions :

• The contest is open to all WRCB Channel 3 viewers who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in the Chattanooga DMA. Employees of WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., participating sponsors/promotional partners, other TV stations or radio stations in the Chattanooga DMA and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Immediate family members are parents, children, spouses, those in spouse-like relationships, and siblings (including those in step- and half-relationships when living in the same household).

• Contestants can win a WRCB contest only once every sixty days, and can win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.

• All entries received that are duplicate, mutilated, tampered with, incorrect, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. All entries become the property of Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. and will not be acknowledged or returned.

• Only one internet entry per IP address is permitted per entry period. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible by assigning email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address.

Prizes :

• Prizes are: 10 winners will each receive a pair of tickets to “Stomp” at the Tivoli Theatre at 7:30pm on May 11, 2018. Tickets are not for sale and carry no financial value. Prizes are provided by WRCB and AC Entertainment in exchange for sponsorship and promotional consideration.

• All prizes must be picked up at the office of WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga TN 37405. WRCB is not responsible for the safe transportation or installation of any prize.

• Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash.

Selection of Winners :

• At approximately 3:00PM on April 20, 2018, the Station will randomly select by drawing ten (10) winners from among valid entries for the entry period listed below. The winners will be contacted by e-mail or by phone. If a winner cannot be reached within 14 business days, the prize is forfeited. Prizes not claimed by 12:00 noon on May 10, 2018 will be forfeited by the winner.

Start Date End Date Draw Date

1 4:00AM on 04/07/2018 3PM on 04/20/2018 04/20/2018

• Tie-breaking procedures are not applicable in this contest. These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB management. Decisions of station management are final and binding.

• The winners will be notified by email or phone. Before claiming the prize, the winner must provide their correct name, address and telephone number to the Station at the time of notification. The winner, or winner's designated representative, must come to the WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga TN 37405, show a valid driver's license or other valid government issued ID, as well as sign a receipt and promotional and liability release. Station reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented.

Conditions:

• Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be reported to the IRS on IRS Form 1099 or the equivalent.

• By participating in the contest, each winner agrees to allow their name, voice, and/or likeness to be used in any advertising or broadcasting material without additional financial or other compensation.

• Contest winners are required to sign a receipt verifying eligibility prior to acceptance of the prize.

• WRCB, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the WRCBtv.com website, WRCB News App, WRCB Facebook page or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

• These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB. Any aspect of these rules, including the substitution of a prize or prizes of equivalent or greater value, can be changed at the discretion of WRCB, and such change(s) will become effective upon on-air or other appropriate announcement. No purchase is necessary. The contest is void where prohibited.

• Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification, at the sole discretion of WRCB.

• WRCB is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of any prize. WRCB is not responsible for any failure or inability to participate in the contest, whether due to telephone difficulties, television reception difficulties, internet difficulties, internet service provider difficulties, any form of equipment malfunction, busy lines, or as a result of any other cause whatsoever.

• Copies of the written contest rules are available during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm at the main studio of WRCB Channel 3, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB at the address above.

• A list of winners will be available after May 20, 2018. To request the list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, within 90 days of the announced end date of the contest.