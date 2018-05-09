Three people were arrested on drug charges following a residence check at the home of a man on probation.

According to the East Ridge Police Department, members of the city's crime suppression unit assisted Tennessee Probation and Parole officers with the check at a home of probationer Brandon Barry Clayborn in the 6800 block of Martha Avenue.

Police have heard multiple complaints about the high amounts of traffic in and out of the residence. There has also been a confirmed overdose at the home where an individual overdosed using illegal narcotics.

When officers searched the home they found a number of drugs including, over 340 grams of methamphetamine, around 12.2 grams of suspected marijuana, 3 Xanax bars and about 6.6 grams of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

A receipt was found with some of the marijuana bearing the name Whitney Boatner, who is the girlfriend of Clayborn's roommate, Jonathan Bech. Boatner had several extraditable warrants out of Alabama.

All three individuals were taken into custody and were charged with:

Criminal Conspiracy

Manufacture, Delivery or Sale of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Clayborn was also charged with: