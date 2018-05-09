UPDATE: A Hamilton County high school ranked in the top 10 on the U.S. News & World Report's 2018 Best High Schools Ranking of Tennessee schools.

"Of the Tennessee schools in the 2018 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, five were awarded gold medals, 19 earned silver medals and 82 received bronze medals.," a U.S. News & World Report spokesperson explained.

Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts came in 7th place this year, which means they earned a silver medal.

“I am very proud of our staff, students, and all of our families who support our school,” Debbie Smith, principal of Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts, said. “We are the school where arts and academics share center stage!”

Three other Hamilton County schools, Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, Collegiate High and Lookout Valley, earned bronze medals.

“We know our schools are doing an excellent job for the children of our community, but it is extremely gratifying when a publication of the stature of the U.S. News and World Report recognizes that excellence,” Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, stated. “The staff, students, parents, and community can be very proud that these four high schools are among the best in the country.”

The top ranking high school in the state is Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro.

Here is the list of the top 10 schools in the state:

1. Central Magnet School, Rutherford County

2. Hume Fogg Magnet High School, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

3. Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

4. Merrol Hyde Magnet School, Sumner County

5. Brentwood High School, Williamson Co

6. L&N STEM Academy, Knox County

7. Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts, Hamilton County

8. Franklin High School, Williamson County

9. Farragut High School, Knox County

10. Houston High School, Shelby County