Justin Timberlake is hiring, but there is a catch. It's only for one day.

LinkedIn and Live Nation Entertainment are teaming up to offer a professional a chance to serve as a social media coordinator on Timberlake's "The Man of the Woods" tour.

"As part of the experience, you’ll join the Live Nation social media team for the day and serve as the social media coordinator at an upcoming Timberlake concert," a spokesperson for the company said.

To apply for the gig, you simply have to post a video to LinkedIn by 2:59 am EDT on Sunday, May 13. In the video, describe how this experience would fuel your passions and boost your career. Also, include the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.