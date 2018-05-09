The University of Tennessee's Big Orange Caravan is making it's annual trek to the Scenic City, with four other stops planned.

While the Chattanooga event tonight is at capacity, a limited number of walk-up registrations will be available. But there will also be a stop in Atlanta at SunTrust Park.

If you go, you can expect appearances by Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer, Head Coaches Jeremy Pruitt, Rick Barnes, and Holly Warlick, and other coaches.

All proceeds benefit the Chattanooga UT Knoxville Alumni Chapter's Scholarship Fund.

Big Orange Caravan: Chattanooga - Thursday, May 10, 2018

5:30–7:30 pm ET

First Tennessee Pavilion

This event is at capacity. A limited number of walk-up registrations will be available.

Big Orange Caravan: Memphis - Tuesday, May 15, 2018

5:30–7:30 pm CT

The Expo Center at AgriCenter International/AgriCenter Dome

52nd Annual All-Sports Picnic: Nashville - Thursday, May 17, 2018

5:30–7:30 pm CT

Nissan Stadium – Main ConcourseThe Nashville Big Orange Caravan stop coincides with the 52nd Annual UT All-Sports Picnic hosted by the Nashville Region UT Knoxville Alumni Chapter.

Big Orange Caravan: Atlanta - Tuesday, May 22, 2018

5:30–7:30 pm ET

SunTrust Park