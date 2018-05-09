Nerf is recalling more than 26,000 Battle Racer Go-Karts because the steering wheel can detach, break or crack.

There have been several reports of that happening and there has been a confirmation that one child was hurt.

Only Go-Karts built between January of 2016 and March of 2017 are being recalled.

The model number T91869, and the date of manufacture is printed on a white sticker located on the underside of the seat.

The karts were sold at Orsheln Farm, Shopko, Target, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fingerhut.com between January 2016 and March 2017 for between $200 and $300.