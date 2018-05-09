Recall Alert: Battle Racer Go-Kart
Nerf is recalling more than 26,000 Battle Racer Go-Karts because the steering wheel can detach, break or crack.
There have been several reports of that happening and there has been a confirmation that one child was hurt.
Only Go-Karts built between January of 2016 and March of 2017 are being recalled.
The model number T91869, and the date of manufacture is printed on a white sticker located on the underside of the seat.
Only go-karts with a date of manufacture between 01/2016 and 03/2017 are being recalled.
The karts were sold at Orsheln Farm, Shopko, Target, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fingerhut.com between January 2016 and March 2017 for between $200 and $300.
You should stop using the toy until you get a new steering wheel from the company.