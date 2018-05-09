ATLANTA -- Gov. Nathan Deal signed a bill on Monday expanding the legal use of medical marijuana in Georgia to include those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and intractable pain.

The new law specifically defines "intractable pain" as being "pain that has a cause that cannot be removed and for which, according to generally accepted medical practice, the full range of pain management has been used for at least six months without adequate results or with intolerable side effects."

The type of PTSD covered under the scope of the new law is also specifically defined. The law says the type of PTSD covered is "resulting from direct exposure to or the witnessing of a trauma for a patient who is at least 18 years of age or [in] intractable pain."

Georgia's first medical marijuana bill was passed by the General Assembly in 2015 and covers more than 15 other medical conditions. Anyone who falls in those categories may apply for a low THC oil registry card, which permits qualified people to have up to 20 fluid ounces of low THC oil, which is derived from the cannabis plant.