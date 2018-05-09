UPDATE: The family of a missing Cleveland sailor is thankful he's safe.

18-year-old Seth Woods disappeared on Sunday when his submarine arrived in Singapore. He showed up at the U.S. embassy there Friday.

U.S. Navy officials said an investigation will be launched after Woods is cleared by medical professionals. He'll be undergoing a full medical evaluation first.

The framed picture of Seth Woods in his uniform has comforted his family over the last few days. It's also a source of pride for his mother.

"How proud I am and how hard he worked just to get to that spot,” Carmen Stow, his mother said.

That picture is one of the few Stow has framed in her home. It's become even more important after he disappeared in Singapore when he got off his submarine on Sunday.

On Thursday night, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service or NCIS called family members to let them know Woods showed up at the U.S. embassy in Singapore.

It was already Friday in Singapore.

"I'm relieved, but I won't be completely relieved until I know more,” Stow said.

A few hours later, the family received another phone call. This one was from their son.

The conversation was brief, but worth the wait.

"It felt good, but I'm just wondering why. Something had to happen to him for him to do all of this,” Woods said.

After medical professionals evaluate Woods, U.S. Navy officials said an investigation will determine the extent of his alleged misconduct.

His family wants answers too.

"That I love him and that I am proud of him no matter what. I don't care what anybody says or thinks about what he's done,” Stow said.

Woods was taken back to Guam where his submarine is stationed. That's where he'll undergo that medical evaluation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The family of a Cleveland sailor is desperate to find him safe. He disappeared in Singapore.

18-year-old Seth Woods has not been seen since he got off his submarine on Sunday.

The commander of the ship contacted the family on Monday and ever since, they've been worried sick.

At 18 years old, Seth Woods had big dreams.

"He wanted to travel. He wanted to see the world. He wanted to go to these places," Jody Stow, his father, said.

That's why he joined the U.S. Navy as soon as he graduated from Bradley Central High School last year.

Seth had barely been out of the state of Tennessee, and he had never been out of the country before his travels took him to Singapore on board the USS Oklahoma City.

The last time anyone saw him was Sunday.

"Helpless is not even, it's beyond that. It seems like an impossibility, you know?" Stow said.

Singapore is nearly 10,000 miles away from Cleveland. Seth's father said he's willing to make that trip if it means finding his son.

"I want to be there to pick him up and let him know that it's going to be okay. Whatever the consequence is or when it's done, I'm going to be there and I want him to know that," Stow said.

He said Seth and another sailor were in a smoking area in Singapore. That sailor went inside a 7/11 and when he came back, Seth was gone.

His sister is the only one that has had recent contact with him through Snapchat, and that was last week.

"You have friends and family that are just sitting, waiting, worried to death and we just want you safe," Stow said.

As his father pleads for his safety, tears stream down his mother's face. They believe he's alive, but scared.

His family calls the behavior unusual, but they're willing to help.

"If he just knew this, maybe he wouldn't be so scared to face this because he's not facing it alone. That's what he needs to know is that he's not facing this alone," Stow said.

Family members told Channel 3 there have been a couple of reported sightings, but none have been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy said in a statement that they are aware that Woods is missing and they're working to locate him and return him to his ship.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3 has learned the United States Navy is looking into where a Bradley County sailor might be, and appears to be missing.

Family members say that 18-year-old Seth Woods of Cleveland has not been heard from since earlier this week, when he was getting off his submarine in Singapore.

The Strait Times, a government-owned news agency, reports that the Navy is aware of the situation, looking into the matter, and will continue to "diligently search" for Woods.