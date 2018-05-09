News
Changes made at Chattanooga Skate Park
Changes are being made at the Chattanooga Skate Park on Reggie White Boulevard.
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 6:41 am EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 6:41 am EDT
Changes are being made at the Chattanooga Skate Park on Reggie White Boulevard.
A city official tells Channel 3 the city is moving to a "skate at your own risk" policy which allows the city to let users skate for free instead of paying a $3 entry fee.
Because no supervision will be needed, due to the policy change, the city has removed the building out front to prevent accidents or illegal activity.
The official also tells us there's funding in the current budget for a study that will allow for skatepark planning. This could mean a new park, or updates at the existing park and other improvements.