Good Wednesday. It is a really nice morning with temps in the 50s and mostly clear skies. We should have another pretty nice day with temps in the low 80s. There is a 30% chance for a few afternoon showers today.

Thursday we will see the temps ticking up a bit with highs climbing to about 87. We will have a few more stray showers or storms popping up in the afternoon also.

Friday we will range from 64 in the morning to 88 in the afternoon. The humidity will be slowly climbing a little as well. An isolated afternoon shower may pop up, but the chance is only 20%.

Both Saturday and Sunday look warm, but dry. High pressure will prevent us from getting any rain or significant cloud cover. Hydrate and be liberal with the sunscreen, however, as temps soar to the low 90s both days of your weekend.

David Karnes

